Restraining order against Navalny’s ally Sobol extended in sanitary code violation case

© Moscow's Perovsky District Court

18:01 07/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 7 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday extended restraining order against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Alexey Navalny, until November 26 as part of a case over violation of sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in winter, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

She is prohibited from leaving home from 8 pm to 6 am, communicating about the investigation online, sending and receiving mails.

Sobol stands charged with breaching sanitary and epidemiological rules. She could face up to two years behind bars if convicted.

According to police, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the Moscow rally. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.



