Prosecutor urges community service for Sobol in case over illegal entry into dwelling

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:17 14/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 14 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Perovsky District Court on Wednesday was asked to sentence opposition figure Lyubov Sobol to the one-year community service in a case over forcible violation of inviolability of dwelling, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Prosecutor demanded such sentence for her with the 20% pay deduction in favor of the state.

Investigation into Sobol was completed in February.

Investigators allege that on December 21 a group of persons, among them Lyubov Sobol, repeatedly attempted to entry into an apartment, where an old woman resided, of a house situated in the Eastern District of Moscow. Those involved illegally used uniforms of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

After two attempts to enter the house had failed, Sobol deceived a delivery man saying she was a “abandoned wife with a baby,” could enter the building and as the old woman opened the door of her apartment Sobol pushed her back, entered the apartment, took a video of the premises on her phone, and left the place, according to the Investigative Committee.

The legislation sets the punishment for such a crime as imprisonment for up to 2 years.



