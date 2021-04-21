Рейтинг@Mail.ru
21/04/2021 13:33

News

Navalny’s associate Sobol arrested in Moscow - lawyer

Tags: Arrest, Lyubov Sobol, Moscow, Russia
12:10 21/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) – An ally of Alexey Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, was arrested in south Moscow on Wednesday, her attorney Vladimir Voronin told RAPSI.

She was apprehended near Avtozavodskaya underground station. Reasons for her arrest are not yet known. 

In mid-April, Sobol was sentenced to one-year suspended community service with 10% monthly pay deduction for forcible violation of inviolability of dwelling and ordered to come to a specialized community service body every month and banned from changing her place of work and residence without notification.

Prosecution demanded one-year community service for Sobol with the 20% pay deduction in favor of the state.

Investigators claimed that on December 21 a group of persons, among them Lyubov Sobol, repeatedly attempted to entry into an apartment, where an old woman resided, of a house situated in the Eastern District of Moscow. Those involved illegally used uniforms of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

After two attempts to enter the house had failed, Sobol deceived a delivery man saying she was a “abandoned wife with a baby,” could enter the building and as the old woman opened the door of her apartment Sobol pushed her back, entered the apartment, took a video of the premises on her phone, and left the place, according to the Investigative Committee.

Navalny's associate Sobol arrested in Moscow - lawyer

