Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
06/04/2021 20:10

News

Print this

Navalny’s ally Sobol ordered to pay $7,000 to businessman Prigozhin for defamation

Context
Tags: Defamation, Moscow's Simonovsky District Court, Lyubov Sobol, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia, Moscow
15:18 06/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 6 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court on Tuesday obliged Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Alexey Navalny, to pay businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin 500,000 rubles (about $7,000) upon his defamation lawsuit against the woman, the Concord Company’s press service told RAPSI.

The court also ordered Sobol to delete and refute untrue statements.

Earlier, Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court ordered Navalny to pay Prigozhin 500,000 rubles (about $7,000), therefore granting the entrepreneur’s defamation claim against the blogger.

Earlier, the businessman lodged another suit against Navalny with the Lyblinsky District Court. The tycoon sought to recover 5 million rubles in compensation for moral harm inflicted by false discrediting information distributed by the blogger. Moreover, Prigozhin asked to recognize disseminated statements calling him “a dangerous special criminal funding a private military company responsible for hundreds of human lives” as inaccurate.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Navalny’s ally Sobol ordered to pay $7,000 to businessman Prigozhin for defamation

15:18 06/04/2021 Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court on Tuesday obliged Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Alexey Navalny, to pay businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin 500,000 rubles (about $7,000) upon his defamation lawsuit against the woman.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Businessman involved in Penza Governor graft case ready to cooperate with investigators

14:27 06/04/2021 Detained head of BIOTEC Group of Companies Boris Spiegel is ready to cooperate with investigators in a bribery case of the former Governor of the Penza Region Ivan Belozertsev.

State Duma adopts bill on tougher punishment for premeditated bankruptcy in first reading

17:28 06/04/2021 The State Duma has approved in the first reading a government bill on toughening the criminal liability of bankruptcy commissioners for their unlawful actions related to the process of bankruptcy.

Russia’s Children Ombudsman urges adoption of federal support program for large families

16:39 06/04/2021 The Russian Commissioner of Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova believes that it is necessary to adopt a federal program for support of large families in Russia.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100