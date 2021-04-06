Navalny’s ally Sobol ordered to pay $7,000 to businessman Prigozhin for defamation

15:18 06/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 6 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court on Tuesday obliged Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Alexey Navalny, to pay businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin 500,000 rubles (about $7,000) upon his defamation lawsuit against the woman, the Concord Company’s press service told RAPSI.

The court also ordered Sobol to delete and refute untrue statements.

Earlier, Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court ordered Navalny to pay Prigozhin 500,000 rubles (about $7,000), therefore granting the entrepreneur’s defamation claim against the blogger.

Earlier, the businessman lodged another suit against Navalny with the Lyblinsky District Court. The tycoon sought to recover 5 million rubles in compensation for moral harm inflicted by false discrediting information distributed by the blogger. Moreover, Prigozhin asked to recognize disseminated statements calling him “a dangerous special criminal funding a private military company responsible for hundreds of human lives” as inaccurate.