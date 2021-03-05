Navalny ordered to pay $7,000 to businessman Prigozhin in defamation dispute

16:20 05/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 5 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court ordered Alexey Navalny to pay businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin 500,000 rubles (about $7,000), therefore granting the entrepreneur’s defamation claim filed against the blogger, the Concord Company’s press service told RAPSI on Friday.

Prigozhin demanded to declare statements calling him bandit and child prostitution convict disseminated by the defendants defaming and untrue.

Earlier, the businessman lodged another suit against Navalny with the Lyblinsky District Court. The tycoon seeks to recover 5 million rubles in compensation for moral harm inflicted by false discrediting information distributed by the blogger. Moreover, Prigozhin asks the court to recognize disseminated statements calling him “a dangerous special criminal funding a private military company responsible for hundreds of human lives” as inaccurate.



