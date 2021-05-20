Russian man gets 4 years for beating police officer at illegal winter rally in Moscow

© Moscow's Presnensky District Court

16:22 20/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 20 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday sentenced Eugeny Yesenov, Russia’s national born in the Republic of Kalmykia, to 4 years in penal colony for beating a policeman at the illegal rally held in central Moscow on January 23, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man was found guilty of using force against a representative of authority. Earlier, he admitted his guilt.

Unauthorized rallies in support of Navalny were held in Moscow and other Russian cities in late January and early February.



