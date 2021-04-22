Former State Duma MP fined over $260 for organizing illegal rally

© Moscow's Khamovnichesky District Court

17:36 22/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 22 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court on Thursday imposed an administrative fine on ex-State Duma lawmaker Vladimir Ryzhkov in a case over organizing illegal actions, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

He is to pay 20,000 rubles (over $260), according to the statement.

Ryzhkov was found guilty of organization of a public event without filing a notice of running public events as required.