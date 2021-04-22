Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
22/04/2021 12:17

News

Print this

One more illegal rally participant sentenced to jail for assault on policeman

Context
Tags: Assault, Rally, Police, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Investigative Committee, Moscow, Russia
12:04 22/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 22 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday sentenced a participant of the illegal January 23 rally Stanislav Akhmedov to 2 years in penal colony for attack against a police officer, RAPSI learnt in the Investigative Committee.

Investigators claimed that during the unauthorized rally the defendant used force against the law enforcement officer. According to video records, he punt ed the policeman several times.

The man pleaded guilty in full.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

One more illegal rally participant sentenced to jail for assault on policeman

12:04 22/04/2021 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday sentenced a participant of the illegal January 23 rally Stanislav Akhmedov to 2 years in penal colony for attack against a police officer.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian national suspected of treason arrested in Sevastopol

11:02 22/04/2021 Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have arrested a citizen of Russia suspected of treason in Sevastopol.

One more illegal rally participant sentenced to jail for assault on policeman

12:04 22/04/2021 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday sentenced a participant of the illegal January 23 rally Stanislav Akhmedov to 2 years in penal colony for attack against a police officer.

Russian government approves amendments as to launch of cases over embezzlement

17:57 21/04/2021 The Government Law-Making Commission has approved amendments to the Russian Criminal Procedure Code envisaging certain changes in the procedure governing the initiation of criminal cases over funds allocated for state defense, national projects and state procurement.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100