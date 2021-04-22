One more illegal rally participant sentenced to jail for assault on policeman

© Moscow's Presnensky District Court

12:04 22/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 22 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday sentenced a participant of the illegal January 23 rally Stanislav Akhmedov to 2 years in penal colony for attack against a police officer, RAPSI learnt in the Investigative Committee.

Investigators claimed that during the unauthorized rally the defendant used force against the law enforcement officer. According to video records, he punt ed the policeman several times.

The man pleaded guilty in full.