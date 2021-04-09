Participant of illegal Moscow rally Surovtsev to serve sentence in penal colony settlement

11:59 09/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 9 (RAPSI) – The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction on Friday changed the place of sentence serving for a participant of the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on July 27 Sergey Surovtsev from penal colony to penal colony settlement, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

In late December, Surovtsev was convicted of using force against a National Guard officer and sentenced to 2.5 years in jail. The court found that on July 27, Surovtsev beat an officer of the National Guard with a metal guardrail and attempted to block moving of other law enforcement officers in central Moscow. Later, he was lost in the crowd.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Unauthorized rallies in support of candidates seeking to become lawmakers of the Moscow State Duma but refused registration by the Election Commission were held on July 27 and August 3 in central Moscow. Over 1,000 people were arrested for various violations as a result.

Following the 27 July rally, the Investigative Committee criminal cases were opened. Investigators believe that the protest action was held with the use of force against representatives of authority.

Several activists have been already convicted and sentenced. Prosecution of five defendants has been dropped.



