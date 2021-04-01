Participant of illegal Moscow rally gets one year in colony for assault on policeman

© Moscow's Presnensky District Court

10:37 01/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 1 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday sentenced a participant of the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on January 23 Alexey Milyayev to one year in penal colony for assault on a police officer, RAPSI was told in the court.

The man was found guilty of using force against a representative of authority. He pled guilty.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee published videorecords showing the defendant beating a law enforcement officer during the January 23 rally and trying to strip a helmet from him.

Unauthorized rallies in support of Navalny were held in Moscow and other Russian cities in late January and early February.



