Man accused of attack against policeman at illegal Moscow rally goes on trial

© Moscow's Presnensky District Court

15:42 12/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 12 (RAPSI) – The Tverskoy District Court will begin hearing a police officer assault case against a participant of the unauthorized rally held in Moscow on January 23 Alexey Milyayev charged on March 15, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man stands charged with using force against a representative of authority. He is in detention.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee published videorecords showing the defendant beating a law enforcement officer during the January 23 rally and trying to strip a helmet from him.

Unauthorized rallies in support of Navalny were held in Moscow and other Russian cities in late January and early February.



