Man gets suspended sentence for hitting policeman by car at illegal Moscow rally

© Moscow's Presnensky District Court

13:20 10/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 10 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Wednesday gave Alexander Muchayev, who had hit a police officer by car during an unauthorized rally on January 23, a one-year suspended sentence, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man was found guilty of use of force against a representative of authority.

Earlier, prosecutors demanded 1.5 years in jail for him.

According to investigators, Muchayev driving his car hit a police officer who attempted to stop a vehicle with Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.

The defendant pleaded guilty.