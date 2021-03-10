Man gets suspended sentence for hitting policeman by car at illegal Moscow rally
© Moscow's Presnensky District Court
13:20 10/03/2021
MOSCOW, March 10 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Wednesday gave Alexander Muchayev, who had hit a police officer by car during an unauthorized rally on January 23, a one-year suspended sentence, the court’s press service told RAPSI.
The man was found guilty of use of force against a representative of authority.
Earlier, prosecutors demanded 1.5 years in jail for him.
According to investigators, Muchayev driving his car hit a police officer who attempted to stop a vehicle with Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.
The defendant pleaded guilty.