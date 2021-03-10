Prosecutor seeks 1.5 years for man accused of hitting policeman at illegal Moscow rally

12:49 10/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 10 (RAPSI) – A prosecutor on Wednesday asked the Presnensky District Court of Moscow to sentence Alexander Muchayev accused of hitting a police officer by car during an unauthorized rally on January 23 to 1.5 years in penal colony, the court's press service told RAPSI.

The man is charged with use of force against a representative of authority.

According to investigators, Muchayev driving his car hit a police officer who attempted to stop a vehicle with Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.

The defendant pleaded guilty.