Man accused of attack against policeman at illegal rally to wait for trial in detention

© The press service of Moscow's Presnensky District Court

14:13 04/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 4 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld detention of Pavel Green-Romanov, a defendant in a case over assault on a National Guard officer at an unauthorized rally, until April 2, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

His case has already reached Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court.

According to investigators, the defendant used pepper spray against a National Guard officer in central Moscow on January 31. Green-Romanov pled guilty in full.

Unauthorized rallies in support of Navalny were held in Moscow and other Russian cities in late January and early February.



