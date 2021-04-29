Trial of suspended Tomsk Mayor accused of abuse of office to continue in late May

© flickr.com/ wp paarz

12:27 29/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 29 (RAPSI) – Consideration of a case against suspended Mayor of Tomsk Ivan Klyain will continue on May 26, attorney Andrey Grivtsov has told RAPSI.

The hearing was adjourned due to the defendant’s health condition. On April 20, Klyain underwent a surgery, the lawyer said.

Klyain stands charged with abuse of office and illegal participation in business activities.

In November 2020, the official was arrested and detained. In early March, a court ordered the defendant’s release from detention and put him under house arrest due to his health condition.

According to investigators, in 2016, Klyain acting in the interests of the Tomsk Beer company, where he is a shareholder, illegally ordered a chief of the city administration’s Department of Urban Planning to add inaccurate information on the 300-meter sanitary protection zone near the enterprise’s land plot to the geographic information system GeoCad and prepare a resolution of dismissal of a businessman’s application seeking to change the territorial zone.

These actions allegedly caused serious damage to the entrepreneur consisting in the impossibility to use the land plot for the planned intended purpose, namely construction of multistory housing, investigators believe.

Moreover, investigators claim the defendant being an elected Mayor of Tomsk personally and through an intermediary ran the Tomsk Beer company from October 2013 to November 2020. By virtue of his office he rendered assistance to the commercial organization in the solving of disputes with authorities and other structures occurred as part of the business operation.