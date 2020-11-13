Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Mayor of Russia’s Tomsk suspected of abuse of office

Tags: Abuse of office, Investigative Committee, Tomsk, Russia
10:57 13/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 13 (RAPSI) – Mayor of Russia’s Tomsk Ivan Klyain was arrested on suspicion of abuse of office on Friday, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to the preliminary information, in 2016, the suspect acting in the interests of the Tomsk Beer company, where he is a shareholder, illegally ordered a chief of the city administration’s Department of Urban Planning to add inaccurate information on the 300-meter sanitary protection zone near the enterprise’s land plot to the geographic information system GeoCad and prepare a resolution of dismissal of a businessman’s application seeking to change the territorial zone. 

These actions allegedly caused serious damage to the entrepreneur consisting in the impossibility to use the land plot for the planned intended purpose, namely construction of multistory housing, investigators believe.

