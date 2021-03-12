Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
12/03/2021 05:40

News

Print this

Hearing of abuse of office case against suspended Tomsk Mayor set for March 17

Context
Tags: Abuse of office, Ivan Klyain, Tomsk, Russia
17:55 11/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 11 (RAPSI) – The preliminary hearing of an abuse of office case against suspended Mayor of Tomsk Ivan Klyain will be held on March 17, attorney Andrey Grivtsov has told RAPSI.

Klyain stands charged with abuse of office and illegal participation in business activities.

In November 2020, the official was arrested and detained. In early March, a court ordered the defendant’s release from detention and put him under house arrest due to his health condition.

According to investigators, in 2016, Klyain acting in the interests of the Tomsk Beer company, where he is a shareholder, illegally ordered a chief of the city administration’s Department of Urban Planning to add inaccurate information on the 300-meter sanitary protection zone near the enterprise’s land plot to the geographic information system GeoCad and prepare a resolution of dismissal of a businessman’s application seeking to change the territorial zone. 

These actions allegedly caused serious damage to the entrepreneur consisting in the impossibility to use the land plot for the planned intended purpose, namely construction of multistory housing, investigators believe.

Moreover, investigators claim the defendant being an elected Mayor of Tomsk personally and through an intermediary ran the Tomsk Beer company from October 2013 to November 2020.  By virtue of his office he rendered assistance to the commercial organization in the solving of disputes with authorities and other structures occurred as part of the business operation. 


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Hearing of abuse of office case against suspended Tomsk Mayor set for March 17

17:55 11/03/2021 The preliminary hearing of an abuse of office case against suspended Mayor of Tomsk Ivan Klyain will be held on March 17.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian lawyer challenges ban on carrying of mobile phones into detention facilities

16:10 11/03/2021 Lawyer Oleg Krupochkin has appealed to the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation seeking to invalidate the provisions of two orders of the Interior Ministry prohibiting lawyers from bringing technical means of communication, as well as devices allowing audio and video recording, to the temporary detention centers.

Moscow municipal lawmaker’s suspended sentence for rally rules breaches upheld

14:09 11/03/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld a 2-year suspended sentence passed on Moscow’s municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina for repeated violations of rally holding regulations.

Russian security colonel charged with graft faces trial

15:44 11/03/2021 A bribery case against the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) colonel Kirill Cherkalin has reached the Moscow Garrison Military Court.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100