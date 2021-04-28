Widow of killed St. Petersburg rapper to stay detained until late June

16:39 28/04/2021

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – The Smolninsky District Court of St. Petersburg on Wednesday prolonged detention of Marina Kokhal, who stands charged with killing her husband, rapper Alexander Yushko, for another two months, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts told RAPSI.

The woman thus will stay detained until June 30 despite her defense’s request to release her and impose any noncustodial restrictive measure.

According to the investigation, on July 29, 2020, the woman had a conflict with Yushko and then killed him and dismembered his body in order to further wean it off. Kokhal pleaded not guilty. During the questioning, she said that her husband died from drug overdose. However, the analysis of the victim’s hair and human tissues showed no drugs.

The St. Petersburg investigators believe the murder of the musician was planned by his wife. They earlier said they found out that shortly before the crime Kokhal got medical drugs at a pharmacy which later used to kill her husband. Moreover, it was revealed that the woman’s mother was at the scene of the crime, according to the probe.

Yushko known as Andy Cartwright took part in rap battles and released his sole tracks on the Internet.



