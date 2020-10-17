Arrest term of mother of wife of killed St. Petersburg rapper extended for 72 hours

17:44 16/10/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, October 16 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – The term of arrest of the mother of Marina Kokhal, the widow of rapper Alexander Yushko known as Andy Cartwright, on Friday was extended for 72 hours, RAPSI was told in the United press service of St. Petersburg courts.

Elena Kokhal has allegedly assisted her daughter in the killing of Yushko and corpse dissection.

Marina Kokhal was earlier put in detention until October 30.

According to the investigation, on July 29, the woman had a conflict with Yushko and then killed him and dismembered his body in order to further wean it off. Kokhal pleaded not guilty. During the questioning, she said that her husband died from drug overdose. However, the analysis of the victim’s hair and human tissues showed no drugs.

The St. Petersburg investigators believe the murder of the musician was planned by his wife. They earlier said they found out that shortly before the crime Kokhal got medical drugs at a pharmacy which later used to kill her husband. Moreover, it was revealed that the woman’s mother was at the scene of the crime, according to the probe.

Yushko known as Andy Cartwright took part in rap battles and released his sole tracks on the Internet.



