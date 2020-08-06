Detention of widow of killed St. Petersburg rapper appealed

© The United press service of St. Petersburg courts

11:00 06/08/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, August 6 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – Detention of the widow of rapper Alexander Yushko known as Andy Cartwright, Marina Kokhal charged with the husband’s murder, has been appealed, according to the information of the website of the St. Petersburg Smolninsky District Court.

Kokhal’s defense lawyer Sergey Lukyanov arguing the defendant’s detention stated that experts had not determined the cause of death and if it had a criminal nature.

According to the investigation, on July 29, the woman had a conflict with Yushko and then killed him and dismembered his body in order to further wean it off.

Kokhal pleads not guilty. During the questioning, she said that her husband died from drug overdose.

Yushko known as Andy Cartwright took part in rap battles and released his sole tracks on the Internet.



