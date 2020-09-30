Detention of widow of killed St. Petersburg rapper extended for month

17:41 30/09/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, September 30 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – The Smolninsky District Court of St. Petersburg has prolonged detention of Marina Kokhal charged with murder of her spouse, rapper Alexander Yushko known as Andy Cartwright, until October 30, RAPSI has learnt from the United press service of St. Petersburg courts.

According to the investigation, on July 29, the woman had a conflict with Yushko and then killed him and dismembered his body in order to further wean it off.

Kokhal pleads not guilty. During the questioning, she said that her husband died from drug overdose.

Yushko known as Andy Cartwright took part in rap battles and released his sole tracks on the Internet.