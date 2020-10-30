Рейтинг@Mail.ru
30/10/2020 17:49

Detention of widow of St. Petersburg rapper in murder case extended until end of year

Tags: Pre-trial detention, Family, Murder, St. Petersburg, Russia
14:14 30/10/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, October 30 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – The Smolninsky District Court of St. Petersburg has extended detention  of Marina Kokhal, the widow of rapper Alexander Yushko known as Andy Cartwright, charged with killing her husband, until December 30, RAPSI has learnt from the United press service of St. Petersburg courts.

Defense lawyer for Kokhal, Sergey Lukyanov, has asked in court about the results of the forensic examination of Yushko’s body. According to investigators, they received the exam results on September 29 but cannot submit them yet for studying, the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on July 29, the woman had a conflict with Yushko and then killed him and dismembered his body in order to further wean it off.  Kokhal pleaded not guilty. During the questioning, she said that her husband died from drug overdose. However, the analysis of the victim’s hair and human tissues showed no drugs.

The St. Petersburg investigators believe the murder of the musician was planned by his wife. They earlier said they found out that shortly before the crime Kokhal got medical drugs at a pharmacy which later used to kill her husband. Moreover, it was revealed that the woman’s mother was at the scene of the crime, according to the probe.

Yushko known as Andy Cartwright took part in rap battles and released his sole tracks on the Internet. 

