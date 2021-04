About 2,000 indviduals acquitted by Russian courts in 2020

11:23 21/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) – Russian courts acquitted nearly 2,000 people in 2020, according to the official statistics presented by the Justice Department of Russia’s Supreme Court.

In particular, 249 individuals were acquitted by jurors.

Mostly, acquitting judgments were delivered in minor crime cases (1,030). Moreover, there were 183 acquittals in medium-gravity crimes cases.