Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/03/2021 12:04

News

Print this

Defense of convicted ex-Mayor of Vladivostok acquitted of obstruction of justice

Context
Tags: Lawyer, Obstructing justice, Court, Igor Pushkarev, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, Russia
10:42 25/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 25 (RAPSI) – The Central District Court of Khabarovsk on Thursday acquitted two defense lawyers for ex-mayor of Vladivostok Igor Pushkarev in a case over perverting the course of justice, RAPSI learnt from the court.

The court found Yakov Sheinin and Sergey Golovanyuk not guilty of obstruction of justice committed by a group of conspirators.

According to the investigation, during the trial of Pushkarev and his accomplices, the attorneys attempted to obstruct justice using illegal methods and ways. They tried to influence through foul means and threats a representative of a victim, whose testimony uncovered the defendants, inducing him not to testify against Pushkarev.

Moreover, investigators claimed the lawyers put pressure on a representative of a victim through the Vladivostok administration’s officials. However, they could not win them round, the accusations read.

In April 2019, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court sentenced Pushkarev to 15 years in a high-security prison for receiving bribes, abuse of power and graft. He was also fined 500 million rubles ($6.5 million at the current exchange rate) and barred from holding authority posts for 10 years.

Moreover, the court recovered 143 million rubles (about $2 million) from Pushkarev in favor of “Roads of Vladivostok” granting the company’s suit.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Defense of convicted ex-Mayor of Vladivostok acquitted of obstruction of justice

10:42 25/03/2021 The Central District Court of Khabarovsk on Thursday acquitted two defense lawyers for ex-mayor of Vladivostok Igor Pushkarev in a case over perverting the course of justice.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Defense of convicted ex-Mayor of Vladivostok acquitted of obstruction of justice

10:42 25/03/2021 The Central District Court of Khabarovsk on Thursday acquitted two defense lawyers for ex-mayor of Vladivostok Igor Pushkarev in a case over perverting the course of justice.

Parliament’s lower house adopts bill on state protection of military personnel

15:22 24/03/2021 The lower house of Russian parliament adopted a draft law on the state protection of military personnel in the third and final reading on Wednesday.

Ex-member of Basayev gang detained as part of case over 2000 attack on Russian servicemen

12:03 25/03/2021 Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and Investigative Committee have arrested in Moscow an alleged member of Shamil Basayev's gang, German Arbinin, who stands charged of banditry, armed rebellion and infringement on the life of a policeman.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100