Ex-Ivanovo head's restraining order changed to travel restrictions in embezzlement case

© The press service of Moscow's Basmanny District Court

12:45 20/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 20 (RAPSI) – The Supreme Court of Russia on Tuesday replaced a restraining order imposed on ex-Governor of Russia’s Ivanovo Region Mikhail Men charged with embezzling 700 million rubles (over $9 million) with travel restrictions, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The highest instance also upheld a lower court’s order to transfer Men’s case from Ivanovo to Moscow.

Investigators believe that in 2011 Men acting as Governor of the Ivanovo Region organized a criminal group to embezzle the budget funds allocated as a loan for the region’s support.

Other defendants are ex-first deputy chairman of the Ivanovo Region’s government Pavel Konkov and Managing Director of the Ivanovo Broiler enterprise Dmitry Grishin.



