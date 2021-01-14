Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Probe into embezzlement case of ex-Ivanovo Region’s Governor Men completed

Context
Tags: Embezzlement, Investigation, Mikhail Men, Russia
16:50 14/01/2021

MOSCOW, January 14 (RAPSI) – Investigation into auditor of the Account Chamber and ex-Governor of Russia’s Ivanovo Region Mikhail Men charged with embezzling 700 million rubles (over $9 million) has been completed, his attorney Murad Musayev has told RAPSI.

The defendant is currently prohibited from using Internet and leaving home, excluding daily 2-hour walks.

Investigators believe that in 2011 Men acting as Governor of the Ivanovo Region organized a criminal group to embezzle the budget funds allocated as a loan for the region’s support. 

Other defendants are ex-first deputy chairman of the Ivanovo Region’s government Pavel Konkov and Managing Director of the Ivanovo Broiler enterprise Dmitry Grishin.


