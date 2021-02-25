Restraining order against ex-Ivanovo Region’s Governor extended again in embezzlement case

© The press service of Moscow's Basmanny District Court

12:13 25/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 25 (RAPSI) – The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Thursday extended a restrictive order against auditor of the Account Chamber and ex-Governor of Russia’s Ivanovo Region Mikhail Men charged with embezzling 700 million rubles (over $9 million) until March 30, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The defendant is prohibited from using Internet and leaving home, excluding daily 2-hour walks.

Investigators believe that in 2011 Men acting as Governor of the Ivanovo Region organized a criminal group to embezzle the budget funds allocated as a loan for the region’s support.

Other defendants are ex-first deputy chairman of the Ivanovo Region’s government Pavel Konkov and Managing Director of the Ivanovo Broiler enterprise Dmitry Grishin.



