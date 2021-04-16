Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Arashukov case to be heard by Moscow City Court

Tags: Murder, Embezzlement, Gas case, Moscow City Court, Supreme Court, Rauf Arashukov, Raul Arashukov, Russia, Moscow
18:29 16/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 16 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will consider a criminal case against Raul Arashukov, ex-advisor of a CEO of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz, his son, ex-senator Rauf Arashukov and other defendants.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Russia granted a bid to transfer the case to the Moscow City Court for hearing. Restrictive measures against all defendants were extended, the high instance’s press service told RAPSI.

Investigation was completed in late March.

According to the Investigative Committee, the Arashukovs and their accomplices have committed several grave crimes since 2003. Depending on their alleged role in the crime, they are charged with organization of a criminal community, murder, embezzlement, corrupt practice, and abuse of office.

Investigators claim the defendants have embezzled natural gaz worth 3.8 billion rubles in the Stavropol Krai and Karachay-Cherkessia and 747 million rubles disguised as construction contractual payments and wage payment to their relatives.

In total, there are 20 defendants in the case.

Moreover, the Arashukovs are charged with masterminding murders of a Karachay-Cherkessia public youth movement’s deputy chairman Aslan Zhukov and the republican president’s advisor Fral Shebzukhov in 2010.

Three alleged gang members pleaded guilty to the gaz embezzlement and participation in the criminal community.

Earlier, the lawyer for Raul Arashukov, Vladimir Postanyuk, told RAPSI that his client asked court for jury trial.


