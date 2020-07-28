Russian prosecutors seek seizure of Arashukovs’ property worth $21 mln in civil suit

MOSCOW, July 28 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has initiated a civil lawsuit against ex-senator Rauf Arashukov, his father Raul Arashukov, and their relatives seeking seizure of their assets in the amount of almost 1.5 billion rubles (about $21 million), the press service of the body reports on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have petitioned the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation to change the venue, where the case is to be heard, saying fair trial was impossible in the jurisdiction the defendants have their registered place of residence, the statement reads.

A probe into the Arashukovs, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, revealed that although Raul Arashukov’s total salary made only 65.9 million rubles in 2007 through 2017, whereas Rauf Arashukov received 15.6 million rubles in 2009 through 2018, they could purchase properties worth 1.469 billion rubles. Among the real estate the father and son Arashukovs purchased when holding state and local governmental posts are 75 real estate units, including apartments, apartment blocks, a hotel, a restaurant, a bathing facility, plots of land, vehicles, and luxury articles they, as claimed by the prosecutors, registered in the names of their relatives and employees.

The Arashukovs together with other defendants in a 31-billion-ruble (about $431 million at the current exchange rate) gas embezzlement criminal case are in detention at this time.

Investigators claim that Raul Arashukov together with other defendants in the case were involved in gas embezzlement from Gazprom company. This April, Raul Arashukov was also charged with abuse of office and presenting a knowingly false denunciation.

Raul Arashukov pleads not guilty and calls the case against him fabricated.

Rauf Arashukov was arrested and detained in late January 2019. The upper house of parliament stripped him of immunity and gave consent to his prosecution upon an application by the Prosecutor General. He stands charged with murder, participation in a gang and witness tampering.

According to investigators, ex-Federation Council member was involved in the murder of a Karachay-Cherkessia public youth movement’s deputy chairman Aslan Zhukov and the republican president’s advisor Fral Shebzukhov in 2010. Moreover, investigators believe that the former senator is implicated to the natural gas embezzlement from Gazprom company, where his father is among the defendants.

He has pleaded not guilty.