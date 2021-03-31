Рейтинг@Mail.ru
31/03/2021 14:38

Investigation into Arashukov case completed

Tags: Abuse of office, Murder, Embezzlement, Investigative Committee, Raul Arashukov, Rauf Arashukov, Russia
11:23 31/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) – Investigators have completed probe into a criminal case against Raul Arashukov, ex-advisor of a CEO of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz and his son, ex-senator Rauf Arashukov,  the Investigative Committee’s press service informs.

According to the Investigative Committee, the Arashukovs and their accomplices have committed several grave crimes since 2003. Depending on their alleged role in the crime, they are charged with organization of a criminal community, murder, embezzlement, corrupt practice, and abuse of office.

Investigators claim the defendants have embezzled natural gaz worth 3.8 billion rubles in the Stavropol Krai and Karachay-Cherkessia and 747 million rubles disguised as construction contractual payments and wage payment to their relatives.

Moreover, the Arashukovs are charged with masterminding murders of a Karachay-Cherkessia public youth movement’s deputy chairman Aslan Zhukov and the republican president’s advisor Fral Shebzukhov in 2010.

Three alleged gang members pleaded guilty to the gaz embezzlement and participation in the criminal community.

Earlier, the lawyer for Raul Arashukov, Vladimir Postanyuk, told RAPSI that his client asked court for jury trial.


