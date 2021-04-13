Moscow court recovers $4,500 from Navalny’s ally Milov in favor of businessman Prigozhin

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:35 13/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 13 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court has collected 350,000 rubles ($4,500) from Vladimir Milov, one of the allies of Alexey Navalny, in favor of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin in a defamation dispute, attorney Valentina Frolova has told RAPSI.

The businessman has demanded 5 million rubles from Milov. Thus, the court has reduced the claim amount by 15 times, the lawyer has stated.

In early April, the Simonovsky District Court of Moscow obliged Lyubov Sobol, another associate of Navalny, to pay Prigozhin 500,000 rubles (about $7,000) upon his defamation lawsuit against the woman and ordered her to delete and refute untrue statements.

Earlier, Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court ordered Navalny to pay Prigozhin 500,000 rubles (about $7,000), therefore granting the entrepreneur’s defamation claim against the blogger.