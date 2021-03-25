Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Navalny’s health described as satisfactory – penitentiary authorities

Tags: Healthcare, Penitentiary system, Alexey Navalny, Vladimir, Russia
11:04 25/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 25 (RAPSI) – The standard medical examination has described the health condition of concivted Alexey Navalny as satisfactory, RAPSI has been told in the Vladimir Region Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN).

The health checkup was conducted in the regional penitentiary facilities on Wednesday. Doctors also examined the state of Navalny and described it as satisfactory, the statement reads.

Earlier, information on the deterioration of Navalny’s health appeared on social media. Allegedly, the convicted blogge suffered back pains and numbness in a leg.

In February, a Moscow court ordered Navalny to be jailed for 3.5 years in the Ives Rocher embezzlement case. In early March, the ruling was upheld. The blogger is to serve about 2.5 years behind bars.


