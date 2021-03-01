Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
01/03/2021 11:36

News

Print this

Navalny to serve Ives Rocher embezzlement sentence in Vladimir Region

Context
Tags: Embezzlement, Sentence, public monitoring committee, Alexey Navalny, Vladimir, Russian Federation
10:50 01/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 1 (RAPSI) – Convicted Alexey Navalny has been transported to a penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir Region, RAPSI has learnt from the secretary of Moscow’s public monitoring committee Alexey Melnikov.

In early February, a Moscow court ordered Navalny to be jailed for 3.5 years in the Ives Rocher embezzlement case. Later, the ruling was upheld. The blogger is to serve about 2.5 years behind bars.

In December 2014, Navalny received a 3.5-year suspended sentence, a 500,000-ruble fine ($6,500 at the current exchange rate) for embezzlement and 5-year probation after the sentence is served. In August 2017, probation was extended for a year. 

In August 2020, a plane departed from Tomsk to Moscow with Navalny onboard urgently landed in Omsk after the blogger became heartily sick. He was taken to a hospital in coma. Later, he was transported to Berlin. Russian medics said no poison was found in his body.

In late December, FSIN officials warned Navalny of the possible replacement of his suspended sentence with a real prison term because of breaching obligations imposed by court and evasion of the penitentiary control. According to the penitentiary authorities, Navalny left a German hospital yet in September. However, he has failed to appear in a correctional inspection as necessary since then.

On January 17, the blogger was arrested at the Sheremetyevo Airport on his return from Germany based on the search warrant issued in late December. Upon a court order, he was placed in detention until February 15.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Navalny to serve Ives Rocher embezzlement sentence in Vladimir Region

10:50 01/03/2021 Convicted Alexey Navalny has been transported to a penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir Region.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-FSB officers sentenced to 9 and 12 years in prison in case over bitcoin bribes

16:11 26/02/2021 The Second Western District Military Court on Friday sentenced former FSB officers to 9 and 12 years in prison for accepting bribes from the family of ex-CEO of Izvestia Publishing House Erast Galumov.

Russia’s Justice Ministry proposes improved guarantees of jurors’ material security

14:52 26/02/2021 The Russian Ministry of Justice has developed and posted for public discussion a bill aimed at increasing the guarantees of material security for jurors.

Navalny to serve Ives Rocher embezzlement sentence in Vladimir Region

10:50 01/03/2021 Convicted Alexey Navalny has been transported to a penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir Region.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100