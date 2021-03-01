Navalny to serve Ives Rocher embezzlement sentence in Vladimir Region

10:50 01/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 1 (RAPSI) – Convicted Alexey Navalny has been transported to a penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir Region, RAPSI has learnt from the secretary of Moscow’s public monitoring committee Alexey Melnikov.

In early February, a Moscow court ordered Navalny to be jailed for 3.5 years in the Ives Rocher embezzlement case. Later, the ruling was upheld. The blogger is to serve about 2.5 years behind bars.

In December 2014, Navalny received a 3.5-year suspended sentence, a 500,000-ruble fine ($6,500 at the current exchange rate) for embezzlement and 5-year probation after the sentence is served. In August 2017, probation was extended for a year.

In August 2020, a plane departed from Tomsk to Moscow with Navalny onboard urgently landed in Omsk after the blogger became heartily sick. He was taken to a hospital in coma. Later, he was transported to Berlin. Russian medics said no poison was found in his body.

In late December, FSIN officials warned Navalny of the possible replacement of his suspended sentence with a real prison term because of breaching obligations imposed by court and evasion of the penitentiary control. According to the penitentiary authorities, Navalny left a German hospital yet in September. However, he has failed to appear in a correctional inspection as necessary since then.

On January 17, the blogger was arrested at the Sheremetyevo Airport on his return from Germany based on the search warrant issued in late December. Upon a court order, he was placed in detention until February 15.



