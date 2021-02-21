Navalny fined $11,500 for defaming Great Patriotic War veteran

© RAPSI, Nikita Shiryayev

19:39 20/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 20 (RAPSI) – The Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow on Saturday sentenced Alexey Navalny to a 850,000 ruble ($11,500) fine for his statements about veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko, RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

He was found guilty of defamation.

On February 16, prosecution demanded to fine Navalny 950,000 rubles ($13,000).

In early June 2020, Russia Today TV channel published a video where the 93-year Artemenko and other respondents were reading the Constitution preamble. Following that, Navalny released a video with comments on his social networks insulting the veteran. He pled not guilty.

In February, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court overturned a suspended sentence given to Navalny in the Ives Rocher embezzlement case and ordered him to 3.5 years in jail. On February 20, the Moscow City Court upheld the ruling.