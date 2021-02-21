Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
21/02/2021 22:50

News

Print this

Navalny fined $11,500 for defaming Great Patriotic War veteran

Context
Tags: War, Fine, Defamation, Moscow's Babushkinsky District Court, Alexey Navalny, Russia
19:39 20/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 20 (RAPSI) – The Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow on Saturday sentenced Alexey Navalny to a 850,000 ruble ($11,500) fine for his statements about veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko, RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

He was found guilty of defamation.

On February 16, prosecution demanded to fine Navalny 950,000 rubles ($13,000).

In early June 2020, Russia Today TV channel published a video where the 93-year Artemenko and other respondents were reading the Constitution preamble. Following that, Navalny released a video with comments on his social networks insulting the veteran. He pled not guilty.

In February, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court overturned a suspended sentence given to Navalny in the Ives Rocher embezzlement case and ordered him to 3.5 years in jail. On February 20, the Moscow City Court upheld the ruling.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Navalny fined $11,500 for defaming Great Patriotic War veteran

19:39 20/02/2021 The Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow on Saturday sentenced Alexey Navalny to a 850,000 ruble fine ($11,500) for his statements about veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Navalny fined $11,500 for defaming Great Patriotic War veteran

19:39 20/02/2021 The Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow on Saturday sentenced Alexey Navalny to a 850,000 ruble fine ($11,500) for his statements about veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko.

Unscrupulous providers of state social services to be blacklisted – Russia’s Government

15:01 20/02/2021 Entrepreneurs and organizations providing social services to citizens at the expense of budgetary funds in bad faith are to be put on a special register; the respective procedures have been approved by Chairman of Russia’s Government Mikhail Mishustin.

Germany eludes cooperation on Navalny incident – Russian prosecutors

13:50 20/02/2021 Germany sidesteps awkward questions and refuses to cooperate with Russian authorites on the incident happened with Alexey Navalny in August.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100