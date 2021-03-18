Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
18/03/2021 20:34

News

Print this

Probe launched into operation of cell of banned AUE movement in Moscow detention center

Context
Tags: Extremism, Pre-trial detention, Investigative Committee, Moscow, Russia
17:55 18/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 18 (RAPSI) – Moscow investigators have opened a criminal case over operation of the banned movement Arestantskoye Ugulovnoye Yedinstvo / Criminal Unity of Inmates (AUE) in a penitentiary facility, the Investigative Committee’s press service has informed RAPSI.

According to the investigation, not later than April 2020, persons having criminal weight organized an AUE cell of in one of Moscow’s detention centers in order to propagate the movement’s activity inside the detention territory.

In August 2020, the Supreme Court declared the movement an extremist organization and banned its activities in Russia. The Court granted an administrative claim of the Prosecutor General. 

The Prosecutor General’s Office stressed that the activities of the movement based on a criminal and extremist ideology presented a real threat to lives and health of citizens, the society, and the state; members of the movement were involved in extremist crimes and mass riots.

In October, Russia’s Justice Ministry added the movement the list of extremist organizations banned in Russia.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Probe launched into operation of cell of banned AUE movement in Moscow detention center

17:55 18/03/2021 Moscow investigators have opened a criminal case over operation of the banned movement Arestantskoye Ugulovnoye Yedinstvo / Criminal Unity of Inmates (AUE) in a penitentiary facility.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Cabinet approves bill on compensations to foreigners stranded in emergency zones

15:43 18/03/2021 The Government Commission on Legislative Drafting has approved an initiative on granting the right to receive compensation payments to foreign citizens and stateless persons who have found themselves stranded in emergency zones.

Convicted ex-head of Russia’s Udmurtia freed from punishment on health grounds

16:17 18/03/2021 A court in Russia’s Udmurtia on Thursday released ex-head of the Republic Alexander Solovyov, who had been sentenced to 10 years in high-security penal colony for bribery, of serving the punishment for health reasons.

Former journalist Safronov to remain in detention until May in treason case

13:39 18/03/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld extension of detention of ex-newspaper journalist Ivan Safronov charged with treason until May 7.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100