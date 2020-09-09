Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
09/09/2020 16:34

News

Print this

Organizer of extremist movement AUE to be imprisoned for 7 years

Context
Tags: Extremism, The Prosecutor General's Office, Yekaterinburg, Russia
15:29 09/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 9 (RAPSI) – The Yekaterinburg Garrison Military Court on Wednesday sentenced Nikolay Babarika to 7 years in jail for organizing an extremist public movement Arestantskoye Ugulovnoye Yedinstvo / Criminal Unity of Inmates (AUE) propagating criminal way of life, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reports. 

His wife Natalya received a suspended sentence. The movement’s administrator Artem Zuyev was given 3 years and 9 months in penal colony.

Through November 2011 to May 2018, Babarika published in the movement’s online group about 30,000 materials including those containing calls to extremism, according to prosecutors. The convicts also sold the AUE souveneirs and attributes and published posts calling to thievish living.

On August 17, the Supreme Court declared the movement an extremist organization and banned its activities in Russia. The Court granted an administrative claim of the Prosecutor General.

The Prosecutor General’s Office stressed that the activities of the movement based on a criminal and extremist ideology presented a real threat to lives and health of citizens, the society, and the state; members of the movement were involved in extremist crimes and mass riots.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Organizer of extremist movement AUE to be imprisoned for 7 years

15:29 09/09/2020 The Yekaterinburg Garrison Military Court on Wednesday sentenced Nikolay Babarika to 7 years in jail for organizing an extremist public movement Arestantskoye Ugulovnoye Yedinstvo / Criminal Unity of Inmates (AUE) propagating criminal way of life.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy charged with $8 mln embezzlement

14:31 09/09/2020 Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Tikhonov has been charged with embezzling over 603 million rubles ($8 million) from the Russian Energy Agency.

Organizer of extremist movement AUE to be imprisoned for 7 years

15:29 09/09/2020 The Yekaterinburg Garrison Military Court on Wednesday sentenced Nikolay Babarika to 7 years in jail for organizing an extremist public movement Arestantskoye Ugulovnoye Yedinstvo / Criminal Unity of Inmates (AUE) propagating criminal way of life.

Fifteen more minors returned from Syria through offices Russian Children’s Ombudsman

11:22 09/09/2020 A plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry with fifteen Russian children onboard returned from Syria overnight into Wednesday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100