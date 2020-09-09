Organizer of extremist movement AUE to be imprisoned for 7 years

15:29 09/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 9 (RAPSI) – The Yekaterinburg Garrison Military Court on Wednesday sentenced Nikolay Babarika to 7 years in jail for organizing an extremist public movement Arestantskoye Ugulovnoye Yedinstvo / Criminal Unity of Inmates (AUE) propagating criminal way of life, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

His wife Natalya received a suspended sentence. The movement’s administrator Artem Zuyev was given 3 years and 9 months in penal colony.

Through November 2011 to May 2018, Babarika published in the movement’s online group about 30,000 materials including those containing calls to extremism, according to prosecutors. The convicts also sold the AUE souveneirs and attributes and published posts calling to thievish living.

On August 17, the Supreme Court declared the movement an extremist organization and banned its activities in Russia. The Court granted an administrative claim of the Prosecutor General.

The Prosecutor General’s Office stressed that the activities of the movement based on a criminal and extremist ideology presented a real threat to lives and health of citizens, the society, and the state; members of the movement were involved in extremist crimes and mass riots.