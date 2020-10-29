AUE movement entered in register of extremist organizations banned in Russia

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

18:03 29/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 29 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Justice Ministry has added the movement Arestantskoye Ugulovnoye Yedinstvo / Criminal Unity of Inmates (AUE) to the list of extremist organizations banned in Russia, according to a statement on the Ministry’s website.

On August 17, the Supreme Court declared the movement an extremist organization and banned its activities in Russia. The Court granted an administrative claim of the Prosecutor General.

The Prosecutor General’s Office stressed that the activities of the movement based on a criminal and extremist ideology presented a real threat to lives and health of citizens, the society, and the state; members of the movement were involved in extremist crimes and mass riots.