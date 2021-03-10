Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
10/03/2021 17:23

News

Print this

Accessory to police investigator’s murder sentenced to 9.5 years behind bars

Context
Tags: Murder, Interior Ministry, Moscow region, Russia
15:09 10/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 10 (RAPSI) – A court in the Moscow Region has sentenced an accomplice in the murder of the Interior Ministry Transport Department’s major case investigator, police lieutenant colonel Yevgeniya Shishkina, to 9.5 years in penal colony, RAPSI has learnt in the press service of thr Prosecutor General’s Office.

The man, who was a minor at the time of the crime, has been also ordered to reimburse moral damage caused to the injured party in the amount of 1 million rubles ($13,500).

Shishkina was shot dead near her place of living in the Moscow Region on October 10, 2018. Killer Abdulaziz Abdulazizov received 14 years behind bars in November 2020. During the investigation Abdulazizov born 2000 pleaded guilty in full.

The court and investigators found that the murder had been organized by Yaroslav Sumbayev, a defendant in a case against members of a hacking group engaged in fictious return of train and air tickets, who had illegally received over 17 million rubles (over $220,000 at the current exchange rate).

The defendants communicated instigators of the crime through the Internet, Yelena Syropyatova, the lawyer for the victim’s son, told RAPSI earlier. There was evidence that they had received 1 million rubles for the murder, she has added.

According to the Investigative Committee, Sumbayev has been arrested in Georgia. Currently, Russian law enforcement bodies are trying to do their best to receive agreement of Georgia’s authorities for prosecution of the man over the murder of Shishkina.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Accessory to police investigator’s murder sentenced to 9.5 years behind bars

15:09 10/03/2021 A court in the Moscow Region has sentenced an accomplice in the murder of the Interior Ministry Transport Department’s major case investigator, police lieutenant colonel Yevgeniya Shishkina, to 9.5 years in penal colony.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Civil servants appointed by President to work without age restrictions - bill

14:32 10/03/2021 The State Duma adopted in the third and final reading a bill that will allow state officials appointed by the President to work without age limits.

Accessory to police investigator’s murder sentenced to 9.5 years behind bars

15:09 10/03/2021 A court in the Moscow Region has sentenced an accomplice in the murder of the Interior Ministry Transport Department’s major case investigator, police lieutenant colonel Yevgeniya Shishkina, to 9.5 years in penal colony.

MPs back bill to free officials from liability for anti-corruption breaches in some cases

16:53 10/03/2021 The State Duma has passed a bill releasing officials from responsibility for breaching anti-corruption bans if such violations have been committed for reasons beyond their control in the first reading.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100