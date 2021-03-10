Accessory to police investigator’s murder sentenced to 9.5 years behind bars

15:09 10/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 10 (RAPSI) – A court in the Moscow Region has sentenced an accomplice in the murder of the Interior Ministry Transport Department’s major case investigator, police lieutenant colonel Yevgeniya Shishkina, to 9.5 years in penal colony, RAPSI has learnt in the press service of thr Prosecutor General’s Office.

The man, who was a minor at the time of the crime, has been also ordered to reimburse moral damage caused to the injured party in the amount of 1 million rubles ($13,500).

Shishkina was shot dead near her place of living in the Moscow Region on October 10, 2018. Killer Abdulaziz Abdulazizov received 14 years behind bars in November 2020. During the investigation Abdulazizov born 2000 pleaded guilty in full.

The court and investigators found that the murder had been organized by Yaroslav Sumbayev, a defendant in a case against members of a hacking group engaged in fictious return of train and air tickets, who had illegally received over 17 million rubles (over $220,000 at the current exchange rate).

The defendants communicated instigators of the crime through the Internet, Yelena Syropyatova, the lawyer for the victim’s son, told RAPSI earlier. There was evidence that they had received 1 million rubles for the murder, she has added.

According to the Investigative Committee, Sumbayev has been arrested in Georgia. Currently, Russian law enforcement bodies are trying to do their best to receive agreement of Georgia’s authorities for prosecution of the man over the murder of Shishkina.