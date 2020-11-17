Moscow Region’s court sentences killer of police investigator to 14 years in jail

16:36 17/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 17 (RAPSI) - The Moscow Regional Court on Tuesday sentenced Abdulaziz Abdulazizov, the killer of the Interior Ministry Transport Department’s major case investigator, police lieutenant colonel Yevgeniya Shishkina, to 14 years behind bars, the Investigative Committee’s website informs.

During the investigation Abdulazizov born 2000 pleaded guilty in full, the statement reads.

Shishkina was shot dead near her place of living in the Moscow Region on October 10, 2018.

The court and investigators found that the murder had been organized by Yaroslav Sumbayev, a defendant in a case against members of a hacking group engaged in fictious return of train and air tickets, who had illegally received over 17 million rubles (over $220,000 at the current exchange rate).

The defendants communicated instigators of the crime through the Internet, Yelena Syropyatova, the lawyer for the victim’s son, told RAPSI earlier. There was evidence that they had received 1 million rubles for the murder, she has added.

According to the Investigative Committee, Sumbayev has been arrested in Georgia. Currently, Russian law enforcement bodies are trying to do their best to receive agreement of Georgia’s authorities for prosecution of the man over the murder of Shishkina.



