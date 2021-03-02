Former Moscow’s transport deputy prosecutor arrested in absentia in bribery case

MOSCOW, March 2 (RAPSI) – The Basmanny District Court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant in absentia to former Moscow’s deputy prosecutor for supervision over the execution of laws in the air and water transport Dmitry Listopad charged with taking bribes and abuse of office, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

Earlier, the defendant was put on the international wanted list.

Reportedly, Listopad is linked to the case of ex-chief of the Federal Customs Service’s customs investigations directorate Alexander Kizlyk also charged with abuse of office.



