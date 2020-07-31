Prosecutors seek to forfeit $1.6 mln from ex-customs official accused of abuse of power

13:32 31/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 31 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors on Friday lodged a motion with Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court seeking to forfeit to the state assets worth over 121 million rubles (over $1.6 million) belonging to ex-chief of the Federal Customs Service’s customs investigations directorate Alexander Kizlyk and his wife, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia reported.

The prosecutors’ check revealed disproportion between the spouses’ revenue and the cost of assets they owned. Thus, between 2001 and 2019, having a joint income of 34.7 million rubles they bought and acquired property worth over 121 million rubles including monetary funds in the amount of more than 89 million rubles, two gold bars and one silver bar, jewelry, watches, luxury pens worth nearly 32 million rubles, historical and cultural value icons.

In December 2019, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow placed Kizlyk in detention on charges of abuse of office. Reportedly, searches were earlier conducted in the Federal Tax Service’s headquarters, Vnukovo and Domodedovo customs.



