Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
31/07/2020 15:54

News

Print this

Prosecutors seek to forfeit $1.6 mln from ex-customs official accused of abuse of power

Context
Tags: Abuse of office, Assets, Seizure, Moscow's Meshchansky District Court, Federal Customs Service, The Prosecutor General's Office, Russia
13:32 31/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 31 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors on Friday lodged a motion with Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court seeking to forfeit to the state assets worth over 121 million rubles (over $1.6 million) belonging to ex-chief of the Federal Customs Service’s customs investigations directorate Alexander Kizlyk and his wife, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia reported.

The prosecutors’ check revealed disproportion between the spouses’ revenue and the cost of assets they owned. Thus, between 2001 and 2019, having a joint income of 34.7 million rubles they bought and acquired property worth over 121 million rubles including monetary funds in the amount of more than 89 million rubles, two gold bars and one silver bar, jewelry, watches, luxury pens worth nearly 32 million rubles, historical and cultural value icons.

In December 2019, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow placed Kizlyk in detention on charges of abuse of office. Reportedly, searches were earlier conducted in the Federal Tax Service’s headquarters, Vnukovo and Domodedovo customs.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prosecutors seek to forfeit $1.6 mln from ex-customs official accused of abuse of power

13:32 31/07/2020 Prosecutors on Friday lodged a motion with Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court seeking to forfeit to the state assets worth over 121 million rubles (over $1.6 million) belonging to ex-chief of the Federal Customs Service’s customs investigations directorate Alexander Kizlyk and his wife.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutor asks court to uphold jail terms given to football players Kokorin and Mamayev

12:44 31/07/2020 A prosecutor on Friday asked the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow to uphold terms in penal colony passed on football players Alexander Kokorin, Pavel Mamayev and two other defendants in the case.

Prosecutors stand up for 11 crocodiles jammed in space 22 times less than required

15:03 31/07/2020 Prosecutors in southern Russian city of Krasnodar demand the closure of a mini-zoo in the building of a local hotel because of appalling conditions animals had to live in there; thus, the living space for 11 crocodiles has been 22 times less than envisaged by the regulations, and animals of different species had to share same cages.

Ombudsman Moskalkova closely monitors situation around 33 Russians arrested in Belarus

12:17 31/07/2020 Russia’s Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova closely follows the situation in Belarus, where 33 Russian nationals have been arrested on suspicion of instigating mass riots.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100