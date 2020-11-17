Detention of ex-customs official in abuse of office case extended for month

15:40 17/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 17 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Tuesday extended detention of ex-chief of the Federal Customs Service’s customs investigations directorate Alexander Kizlyk and other defendants in a case over abuse of office until December 22, the court’s spokesperson Irina Sofinskaya told RAPSI.

In late July, prosecutors lodged a motion with Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court seeking to forfeit to the state assets worth over 121 million rubles (over $1.6 million) belonging to Kizlyk and his wife.

The prosecutors’ check revealed disproportion between the spouses’ revenue and the cost of assets they owned. Thus, between 2001 and 2019, having a joint income of 34.7 million rubles they bought and acquired property worth over 121 million rubles including monetary funds in the amount of more than 89 million rubles, two gold bars and one silver bar, jewelry, watches, luxury pens worth nearly 32 million rubles, historical and cultural value icons.

In December 2019, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow placed Kizlyk in detention on charges of abuse of office. Reportedly, searches were earlier conducted in the Federal Tax Service’s headquarters, Vnukovo and Domodedovo customs. Three other defendants charged with abuse of power are Kizlyk’s deputy Alexey Serebro, deputy chief of the Vnukovo customs Konstantin Mishin and deputy chief of the Domodedovo customs Yury Cherkashin.



