Moscow municipal lawmaker Galyamina gets 2-year suspended term for rally rules breaches

© Moskva city news agency, Sergey Vedyashkin

17:50 23/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 18 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina on Wednesday received a 2-year suspended sentence for repeated violations of rally holding regulations, RAPSI learnt from the Tverskoy District Court’s press service.

Prosecutors earlier demanded 3 years in penal colony for Galyamina. Investigation into the case was completed in late September.

In early July, Galyamina published on the Internet posts calling to participate in an unauthorized rally in central Moscow on July 15. However, in the last 180 days the woman was repeatedly brought to administrative liability for similar violations, according to the statement.

Investigators believe that her actions have an intentional character and must be examined in accordance with Russia’s criminal legislation.

In July, the city’s Tagansky District Court fined Galyamina 200,000 rubles ($2,700) for an illegal action near the Moscow Directorate of the Interior Ministry.



