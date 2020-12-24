Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/12/2020 05:09

News

Print this

Moscow municipal lawmaker Galyamina gets 2-year suspended term for rally rules breaches

Context
Tags: Violation, Rally, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Yulia Galyamina, Moscow, Russia
17:50 23/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 18 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina on Wednesday received a 2-year suspended sentence for repeated violations of rally holding regulations, RAPSI learnt from the Tverskoy District Court’s press service.

Prosecutors earlier demanded 3 years in penal colony for Galyamina. Investigation into the case was completed in late September.

In early July, Galyamina published on the Internet posts calling to participate in an unauthorized rally in central Moscow on July 15. However, in the last 180 days the woman was repeatedly brought to administrative liability for similar violations, according to the statement.

Investigators believe that her actions have an intentional character and must be examined in accordance with Russia’s criminal legislation. 

In July, the city’s Tagansky District Court fined Galyamina 200,000 rubles ($2,700) for an illegal action near the Moscow Directorate of the Interior Ministry.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow municipal lawmaker Galyamina gets 2-year suspended term for rally rules breaches

17:50 23/12/2020 Moscow’s municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina on Wednesday received a 2-year suspended sentence for repeated violations of rally holding regulations.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s State Duma adopts bill on increased use of biometrics system

14:17 23/12/2020 The State Duma had approved in the third and final reading a bill on increased use of the Unified Biometric Identification System, Chairman of the Association of Russian Lawyers Vladimir Gruzdev told RAPSI on Wednesday.

State Duma introduces tougher penalties for violations of law on foreign agents

15:48 23/12/2020 The State Duma has approved in the third and final reading a bill criminalizing willful evasion of responsibility to present documents necessary for registration as a foreign agent.

Moscow municipal lawmaker Galyamina gets 2-year suspended term for rally rules breaches

17:50 23/12/2020 Moscow’s municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina on Wednesday received a 2-year suspended sentence for repeated violations of rally holding regulations.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100