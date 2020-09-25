Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Investigation into Moscow municipal lawmaker accused of rally rules breaches completed

Context
Tags: Legislation, Rally, Violation, Investigative Committee, Russia, Moscow
18:53 25/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 25 (RAPSI) - Investigation into a criminal case over repeated violations of rally holding regulations against Moscow’s municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina is completed, RAPSI was told in the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee on Friday. 

In early July, Galyamina published on the Internet posts calling to participate in an unauthorized rally in central Moscow on July 15. However, in the last 180 days the woman was repeatedly brought to administrative liability for similar violations, according to the statement.

Investigators believe that her actions have an intentional character and must be examined in accordance with Russia’s criminal legislation. 

In July, the city’s Tagansky District Court fined Galyamina 200,000 rubles ($2,700) for an illegal action near the Moscow Directorate of the Interior Ministry.

Investigation into Moscow municipal lawmaker accused of rally rules breaches completed

18:53 25/09/2020
