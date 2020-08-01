Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Investigators open rally regulations violation case against Moscow’s municipal lawmaker

Tags: Rally, Violation, Investigative Committee, Russia, Moscow
16:29 31/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 31 (RAPSI) – A criminal case over repeated violations of rally holding regulations has been opened against Moscow’s municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina, the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee reports.

In early July, Galyamina published on the Internet posts calling to participate in an unauthorized rally in central Moscow on July 15. However, in the last 180 days the woman was repeatedly brought to administrative liability for similar violations, according to the statement.

Investigators believe that her actions have an intentional character and must be examined in accordance with Russia’s criminal legislation. 

In July, the city’s Tagansky District Court fined Galyamina 200,000 rubles ($2,700) for an illegal action near the Moscow Directorate of the Interior Ministry.


