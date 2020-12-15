Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Prosecutors demand 18 years in prison for ex-Inter RAO board member in espionage case

Tags: Espionage, Moscow City Court, Karina Tsurkan, Russia
15:59 15/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 15 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking an 18-year jail sentence for ex-board member of Inter RAO energy holding Karina Tsurkan charged with spying, the Moscow City Court’s press service has told RAPSI.

Investigators believe that in August 2004 Tsurkan became an agent involved in confidential and unofficial cooperation with a Moldovan secret service.

In April 2015, while staying in Moscow she allegedly received a digital version of a document on project prepared by the Ministry of Energy. The project was allegedly related to the actions of Russian energy companies in the sphere of international cooperation. In September of the same year, she allegedly transferred the document to a secret service.

Tsurkan could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The woman denies wrongdoing and claims that she does not know representatives of foreign secret services and did not see the document in question. She also asked to provide her evidence in the case.

