Trial of ex-Inter RAO board member charged with espionage to begin in mid-September

© TASS, Mikhail Pochuyev

11:11 10/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 10 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has scheduled preliminary hearing of an espionage case against the former board member of Inter RAO energy holding Karina Tsurkan for September 15, according to the court’s press service.

According to her attorney Ivan Pavlov, investigators believe that in August 2004 Tsurkan became an agent involved in confidential and unofficial cooperation with a Moldovan secret service.

In April 2015, while staying in Moscow she allegedly received a digital version of a document on project prepared by the Ministry of Energy. The project was allegedly related to the actions of Russian energy companies in the sphere of international cooperation. In September of the same year, she allegedly transferred the document to a secret service.

Tsurkan could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The woman denies wrongdoing and claims that she does not know representatives of foreign secret services and did not see the document in question. She also asked to provide her evidence in the case.



