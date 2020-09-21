Espionage case against ex-Inter RAO board member to be heard by panel of three judges

© pixabay.com

16:12 21/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 21 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court held during a preliminary hearing that an espionage case against ex-board member of Inter RAO energy holding Karina Tsurkan would be considered by a panel of three judges, RAPSI was told in the Moscow City Court on Monday.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 29.

Investigators believe that in August 2004 Tsurkan became an agent involved in confidential and unofficial cooperation with a Moldovan secret service.

In April 2015, while staying in Moscow she allegedly received a digital version of a document on project prepared by the Ministry of Energy. The project was allegedly related to the actions of Russian energy companies in the sphere of international cooperation. In September of the same year, she allegedly transferred the document to a secret service.

Tsurkan could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The woman denies wrongdoing and claims that she does not know representatives of foreign secret services and did not see the document in question. She also asked to provide her evidence in the case.



