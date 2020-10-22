Two alleged 1999 Dagestan assailants arrested by law enforcement officers

17:41 21/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 21 (RAPSI) – Two men have been arrested by law enforcement on suspicion of involvement in fatal attacks against members of Russian military forces in the Republic of Dagestan over 20 years ago, in August 1999, the press office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) reports.

According to the statement, the arrested Rasul Mailubayev and Zagir Yakubov, both born in the Stavropol Krai, were members of a gang under the leadership of notorious warlords Shamil Basayev and Emir Khattab and participated in the armed attack against several Dagestan’s human settlements resulted in the death of over 280 servicemen and injuries of more than 800.

In total, over 80 gang members have been already sentenced to prison for these attacks Prosecution of 7 militants including Basayev was dismissed due to their death. Another 28 people have been put on the federal and international wanted lists. Investigation is ongoing.

Basayev was killed overnight into July 10, 2006 near the Ingush village Ekazhevo, according to the security service.