Moscow lawmaker charged with $30K embezzlement goes on trial

18:07 02/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 2 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court will conduct preliminary hearings on a case against the city lawmaker Oleg Sheremetyev in a case on embezzling over 2 million rubles (about $30,000) of budget funds on October 6, according to court records.

According to investigators, from November 2019 to February 2020, Sheremetyev monthly prepared and submitted to the Duma office documents on bonus awards ranging from 350,000 to 600,000 rubles for his assistant. The data contained intentionally false information on the fulfillment of highly sensitive tasks by his subordinate. In fact, Sheremetyev embezzled the funds. He allegedly caused damage worth over 2 million rubles to the Moscow budget.

The defendant pleaded not guilty. He claims that accusations are based on testimony of Irina Kuznetsova who exacts revenge on him for withdrawal of her status of parliamentary assistant.